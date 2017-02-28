WVDEP Stresses Importance of Mine Reclamation

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is moving forward with work to extinguish an underground mine fire at Brocum Run near Newburg, Preston County, but with cuts to the state budget expected, working like this to make abandoned mine areas safer for residents could be discontinued.

"It doesn't cast the image that we want to cast about our state,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton. “I mean who wants to drive through a state where you have burning mountains?”

These are the problems that the WVDEP hopes to continue to fix. With cuts to the state’s general revenue expected, they could lose $6 million of their budget.

"If we continue to lose our general revenue fund that finances some of our inspectors that do other work, then it'll potentially divert away from this property,” Secretary Caperton explained. “We're really desperate to see the Governor's budget and the balancing of the budget in West Virginia."

A reduction in the general fund means fewer mine inspectors. With fewer inspectors, less mines will be able to function, decreasing West Virginia’s coal output.

For the DEP’s Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation Division, that’s worrisome because they fund reclamation projects like Brocum Run off a per ton tax on coal that returns to them in the form of an AML grant.

However, that Preston County project off of Eliason Road is already financially taken care of and has completed phase one by removing all woody debris and filling voids that allowed air into the mine, which kept the fire going. The cost of phase one was $208,000.

The entire project will cost around $5 million and has moved on to phase two.

"Contractors are gonna come here and drill holes down into the fire,” said Rob Rice, Chief of WVDEP’s Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation Division. “They're going to inject fire foam to suppress the fire. After they do that they're gonna come into the same locations and inject grout."

To complete the project, contractors will construct two grout barriers to the North and West of the location, to contain the fire in case not all the flames are extinguished.

Once the project is finished, life for residents who once couldn't see through the smoke will return to normal.

The DEP says it's worried about the completion of similar projects in its $4 billion inventory.

"Without a program like this to come in and take care of these problems, no one's gonna be able to put out this fire,” Rice said.