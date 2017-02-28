One County is Making Their Mission Simple

Sometimes simpler is better and Doddridge County's Superintendent said that is his mission.

Adam Cheeseman said teachers, students, and communities are united to make a difference.

He changed the mission of Doddridge County Schools this year to reflect a simpler motto: being united.

"And again, it really just sends the message that we are here to make a difference for our kids. You know are we always going to agree on everything? No we won't but if we keep kids at the center and rally and unite around that, we can really see a positive impact for our students," said Cheeseman.

To promote the change, Cheeseman has pushed the social media hashtag #UnitedToMakeADifference.