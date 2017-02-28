WVU Student Arrested After Police Find Marijuana, Pills in Dorm - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WVU Student Arrested After Police Find Marijuana, Pills in Dorm Room

Mitchell Boechler Mitchell Boechler
MORGANTOWN -

A West Virginia University student was arrested Monday after police said they found marijuana and pills in his dorm room.

Mitchell Boechler, 18, of Ohio, allegedly had 12 Vyvanse pills and 10 hydroxyzine pills, along with 19 grams of marijuana in wax form, small bags typically used for the sale of drugs, and a set of scales in his Oakland Hall West dorm room, according to the West Virginia University Police Department.

Boechler is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

