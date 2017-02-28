WV Supreme Court Hears Cases at WVU

West Virginia University students had the opportunity to view the state’s judicial system at work on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia heard three real cases at the West Virginia University College of Law Marlyn E. Lugar Courtroom, two from the Circuit Court of Ohio County and one from Berkeley County.

Justices say they come here once a year because it’s the only law school in the state to give the students a learning opportunity.

“I would like for them to watch the attorneys, watch how they prepare, and think how they’ll be once they’re out in the actual legal profession soon,” said Chief Justice Allen Loughry.

Since the hearings are open to the public, it’s also a chance for the community to be up close with the courts.

“Sometimes there’s this mystery surrounding the judicial branch, because while we’re elected, we’re not the representative branches of government,” Loughry added. “You should think about your judges as people that act impartially in anything that we do. It gives us an opportunity to share with the community how we view cases and a little bit more about what the judiciary does.”

After issuing opinions in the three cases on the docket the justices decide the winner of the George C. Baker Moot Court Competition for second-year law students.

Those students are given a made-up case to argue involving the Fourth Amendment.