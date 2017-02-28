Man Sentenced Following Fatal, Morgantown Drunk-Driving Incident

A 20-year-old Winfield man was sentenced after a deadly, drunk-driving incident in Morgantown in January 2016.

Alexander Hambrick will be sent to the Anthony Correctional Center by Friday, according to the judge, for hitting and killing Carli Sears, 20, of Charleston, when she was walking on Stewart Street in Morgantown. Hambrick was sentenced to one to five years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident with death and three to 15 years in prison for DUI with death, but the judge decided to suspend that sentence and send Hambrick to the Anthony Correctional Center, which is a facility for young adult offenders.

The judge said Hambrick had a low likelihood of committing a crime in the future because at the time of the incident, he was a college student with no criminal history that had a 3.0 GPA. The judge said Hambrick doesn't sleep well and is expecting to be punished.

"I see a tragedy on both sides," the judge said.

Hambrick apologized to the family, and Sears' parents spoke at the sentencing.

"I've seen no remorse on your part, despite today," said Sears' mother. "Regardless of your sentence, no one is going to walk out happy. This is not an event for happiness."

Sears' mother said she did not believe Hambrick was "worthy of home confinement" and that the Anthony Center, in her opinion, would be a minimum placement.

"I understand that you'll have to live with this for the rest of your life," Sears' mother said, "but, so does everyone. Perhaps when you become a father, you'll have some idea of how it feels to lose a child, but I don't think you're there."

Hambrick will self-report to the North Central Regional Jail on Friday by 5 p.m. and will, then, be sent to the Anthony Correctional Center in White Sulphur Springs.