Man Arrested After Allegedly Dragging Dog Behind ATV

Doddridge County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man on animal cruelty charges.

According to deputies, they received a complaint that Darrel Swisher, 66, allegedly tied a black lab to an ATV and dragged the dog behind him.

When deputies arrived at Swisher's residence, they saw fresh wounds on the legs and the side of the dog as well as blood in its pen.

Deputies placed Swisher into custody and contacted animal control to take the dog.

Animal control is currently treating the dog for its injuries.