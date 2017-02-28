2 Vehicles Collide on Saltwell Road

Two vehicles collided on Route 131/Saltwell Road in Harrison County Tuesday afternoon.

A PT Cruiser and a van collided in front of the Exxon at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to Bridgeport Police.

Two people from the PT Cruiser were taken to United Hospital Center. Four people in the van were not injured, police said.

The Bridgeport Police Department will handle the investigation. The Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison County EMS assisted on scene.