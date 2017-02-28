Test It Tuesday: LipSense

This week's Test It Tuesday product is just for the ladies, but the guys in their life might benefit from it, too!

"LipSense actually just hit Bridgeport in December. I tried this, and it is basically what I call a unicorn magic lipstick," said distributor Sarah Dodson.

That "Unicorn Lipstick" is called is LipSense and comes in 74 different shades. Dodson said it lasts for 10-18 hours and is unlike anything you've ever tried!

"This has a patent technology, that when it is applied, it binds to the tissue in your lips. Then, you gloss over top of it. The gloss has shea butter and Vitamin E, so it actually nourishes your lips," said Dodson.

But would it really stay on? Dodson put regular lipstick on one side of her mouth and LipSense on the other.

"If we take a white paper towel and I blot my lips, only half of it comes off," said Dodson.

Next, we enlisted the help of our 12 News Team.

"You put three thin layers of the LipSense on, you let them dry in between, and the gloss sets it," said Dodson.

While some of the ladies experienced lip sensitivity, they had some ideas on how to prevent it.

"I would definitely suggest you moisturize your lips before. The lipstick was a little drying, I found out, because I guess there is alcohol in it, but once you put the gloss on, it was great," said WBOY anchor/reporter Marisa Matyola.

Then, we did the coffee cup test. I wore regular lipstick, but everyone else wore LipSense. Their coffee cups were completely clean, but mine still had lipstick on it.

LipSense costs $55 for a set and individual colors are $25.

"A tube of LipSense is going to last you four to five months, if you apply this every single day. So if you put this up against any other lipstick, this actually is not as expensive," said Dodson.

"I would definitely consider buying this product," said Matyola.

Dodson is an independent distributor who sells LipSense on Facebook.