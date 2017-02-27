Glenville State's McLeod Named MEC Player of the Year - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Glenville State's McLeod Named MEC Player of the Year

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- Glenville State's Paris McLeod has been selected as the 2017 Mountain East Conference Player of the Year, while West Virginia State's Sydney Bates is the Freshman of the Year and Notre Dame head coach Katie Hine is the league's Coach of the Year.
 
McLeod, a junior from Belleville, Mich., led the Pioneers to the MEC regular season title. McLeod ranked in the top 15 in the league in eight different categories, including scoring at 18.6 points per game. She led the league in steals (4.07), and was third in the conference in assists (5.14). McLeod was named MEC Player of the Week a league-best four times during the 2016-17 season.
 
Bates, a Springfield, Ohio, native, played a key role for West Virginia State as her 12.0 points per game were second among freshman in the MEC. She made 26 starts in 28 games for the Yellow Jackets and adding 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists to her point total. 
 
Hine led Notre Dame to a 15-12 season and a fourth-place finish in the MEC after losing several key starters from last year's team. The Falcons started the season just 3-10, but then won 12 of their final 14 games and head into this week's tournament riding a league-best eight game winning streak.
 
The league also announced the 2016-17 all-conference teams with all 12 MEC schools represented. The first team had eight players from eight different schools highlighted by McLeod, who was a second team selection last year. Amanda Ruffner (Fairmont State) moved from the second team last year to the first team this year. Monica Burns (Wheeling Jesuit), Makenzie Cluesman (UVa-Wise), Aurreshae Hines (West Virginia State), Cara Mason (Shepherd), Kelsey Miller (Notre Dame) and Jordyn Peck (Charleston) complete the first team.
 
Wheeling Jesuit had two players on the second team in Mariah Callen and Jaana Motton, as did Fairmont State in Deidra Combs and Makenzie White. Kim Cook (Notre Dame), Courtney Davis (Glenville State), Alexis Lowery (Concord) and McKenna Shives (West Liberty) also earned second team honors.
 
Liz Myers (Shepherd), Mari Stewart (West Virginia Wesleyan), Taylor Sandidge (UVa-Wise) and Danie Shafer (Urbana) earned honorable mention recognition.
 
The All-MEC teams are selected by a vote of the league's coaches.

2017 All-MEC First Team (local players names in bold)
Name                                    School                         Cl.           Pos.       Ht.          Hometown
Monica Burns                    Wheeling Jesuit                So.          G             5-6          New Stanton, Pa.
Makenzie Cluesman          UVa-Wise                         Sr.           G             5-8          Jonesville, Va.
Aurreshae Hines              W.Va. State                        Jr.           G             5-6          Jeffersonville, Ind.
Cara Mason                        Shepherd                         Sr.           G             5-8         Monrovia, Md.
Paris McLeod                     Glenville State                 Jr.           G             5-5          Belleville, Mich.
Kelsey Miller                      Notre Dame                       Sr.           F              6-2          Fresno, Ohio
Jordyn Peck                        Charleston                       Sr.           G             5-6          Shaker Heights, Ohio
Amanda Ruffner              Fairmont State                    Sr.           F              5-10       Proctorville, Ohio
                                                                               
2017 All-MEC Second Team (local players names in bold)
Name                                    School                        Cl.           Pos.       Ht.           Hometown
Mariah Callen                    Wheeling Jesuit                Jr.           G             5-4          Morgantown, W.Va.
Deidra Combs                    Fairmont State               Sr.           G/F        5-10          Beverly, Ohio
Kim Cook                             Notre Dame                   Jr.           F              5-10       Middleburg Heights, Ohio
Courtney Davis                 Glenville State                  So.          G/F        5-11          Baltimore, Md.
Alexis Lowery                    Concord                           Sr.           G             5-7          Dandridge, Tenn.
Jaana Motton                    Wheeling Jesuit                Sr.           F              5-11       Columbus, Ohio
McKenna Shives               West Liberty                     Jr.           G             5-5          Struthers, Ohio
Makenzie White               Fairmont State                  Sr.            G             5-9          Madison, W.Va.
                                                                               
2017 All-MEC Honorable Mention (local players names in bold)
Name                                    School                              Cl.           Pos.       Ht.          Hometown
Liz Myers                             Shepherd                           Sr.           F              5-11       York, Pa.
Taylor Sandidge                UVa-Wise                              Sr.           G             5-5          Waynesboro, Va.
Danie Shafer                      Urbana                                 Jr.           G             5-8          Huber Heights, Ohio
Mari Stewart                      W.Va. Wesleyan                  Jr.           F              6-0          Templeton, Calif.
                                                               

