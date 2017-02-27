Bridgeport City Council Discusses State Budget

State lawmakers have tough decisions to make regarding the Mountain State budget.

Those decisions will effect local communities around the state including Bridgeport.

This evening the city council met and discussed the potential repercussions of budget cutbacks.

Mayor Robert Greer said citizens of West Virginia need to let legislators know which services are most important to them.

"Each of us has a responsibility to communicate with our legislators our concerns and things that we believe are priorities. And I'm confident that our legislators will listen," Greer said.

State lawmakers will continue to battle the budget throughout this session.