Fairmont Police Officer Passionate About Serving Community

Tensions between law enforcement and residents continue to make headlines across the country, but one local police officer didn't let that get in the way of him following his dreams.



For 26-year-old Richard Babich, growing up in Hollywood, Florida exposed him to a career he knew he wanted for himself.



"When I was growing up, I wanted to be a police officer. There was a desire for me to be a police officer," Babich said.



He comes from a long line of law enforcement in his family, but his parents had a different plan for his future.



"They were supportive of that, but they told me that I needed to go and get a college degree first," Babich explained.



And so he did, but he was not studying criminal justice during his time at Concord University.



"I spent way too much time in college and got a degree in something that wasn't necessarily what I wanted to do," Babich said.



That degree was in broadcast journalism. He put it to good use at first, working as a reporter at the Times West Virginian.



"I started out with the newspaper writing about cops and crimes and there was a little bit of interest there, but in the back of my mind I always knew this was something I wanted to pursue," Babich said.



But as police brutality and race relations continued to make headlines, he kept those issues in the back of his mind.



"There's always that consideration in mind when you're trying to become a police officer, with all the different controversies going on," he said.



But Babich said he knew being in law enforcement was his calling. Despite seeing and hearing words that are not supportive of his career, Officer Richard Babich joined the Fairmont Police Department a little more than a year ago.



"A lot of times, people might post negative things on social media but those people would probably not be able to be police officers," he said.

He said Fairmont is a place where he feels welcome.



"Fairmont is a very supportive community. The people that we deal with, that we talk to, most of them are willing to help us. They're willing to cooperate with us and help us do our jobs," Babich said.



That support extends into his law enforcement family, too.



"Every single person at that police department puts on their uniform every single day for the same reason why everyone else goes to work, and they need to provide for their family. Beyond that, we put this uniform on for a greater cause, which is to protect and to serve the public, to work for the citizens of Fairmont, West Virginia and that's why you do it," Babich said.



Babich said safety is the number one priority in his job, something that is not only important for people in the community, but for himself, too.



"You want to be able to come home to your family, you want to be able to kiss your wife, you want to be able to hug your kids," he said.



Even though he is more than a thousand miles from home now, he said Fairmont is the place that allowed him to follow his dreams.



"I feel like I've grown tremendously up here," he said.