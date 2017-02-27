Celebrating Volunteers: Georgette Taylor

Spring starts in just a couple of weeks, which means another season of Girls on the Run.

For this February's Celebrating Volunteers we meet a woman who helps area girls maintain healthy habits and a positive attitude.

For 10 weeks every spring, you can find Morgantown Learning Academy teacher Georgette Taylor here in the gym after her last class of the day.

"You think 3rd graders, 4th graders, 5th graders they are little but they are already struggling their self image and bullying this is a place for them to come and talk about those things and learn how to deal with them positively," said Girls on the Run coach Georgette Taylor.

Georgette volunteers as a coach for the group Girls on the Run.

The North Central West Virginia chapter serves Barbour, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston Taylor, and Wetzel counties.

"Having confidence,being empowered," said Taylor. "Going through different issues that kids those age have. Leads up to the 5k at the end which is a really fun event for them to participate in. Also there is a bit of community service in it. They work on a project."

After school, each session starts with a circle and a lesson.

"We usually start with an ice breaker and then once we get in to the actual theme of the lesson was so today it was how to deal with peer pressure and then you go through an activity to get them actually physically involved. that leads to the workout," said Taylor "How incredibly strong they are and how they really push each other.they rise to the occasion."

For Georgette volunteering with Girls on the Run teaches her about the younger generation

"At the end of the day, I've gotten so much from these girls I don't even feel like I almost feel like they are giving me more of themselves than I am giving of myself," said Taylor. "I think any volunteer position that's how you walk away."