Adult Education Center Searching For Transportation Alternative

When you think of school students, you might think of kids getting on to a yellow bus. But people who are trying to complete their education at the Lewis County Adult Education Center may not have the option of finding a consistent way to work or class. That's why teacher Liz Johnson wants to look into a way to address that need.

"It's a rural area, so some people have to travel some distance to get to school or work, and if they don't have a car or don't have a license, or maybe they have a vehicle but they can't afford the insurance or the gas or the maintenance or whatever it is, they have no way to get to school or work," Johnson said.

It's a problem the county commission is aware of, and while they've been trying to find a way to bring a public transportation system to the county, it's not something the county can afford in its present budget.

"Funding isn't here available for the county to do that. Needless to say, the tax payer's can't afford to pay for transportation for everybody in the county to move from one place to another. But we are working to see if there are grants available," said Commission President Pat Boyle.

Johnson knows any addition of public transportation in Lewis County is still a ways away, but since it's one of the biggest barriers to an education her students face, she wants to get the ball rolling as soon as possible.

"My goal at this point is just to get people talking about it, to get people to come together and working together. I would love to work with other community partners to come up with some kind of plan," said Johnson.