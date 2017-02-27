IRS Forgives Preston County Commission of $13,000 Penalty

The Preston County Commission has been forgiven of a $13,000 penalty from the IRS.

The penalties stem from a report filed six months late in 2011.

It was due to the failure to employ the current staff working in the clerk's office when the reporting error occurred.

Commission has already paid fines on this matter.

After submitting a second appeal requesting forgiveness, the IRS changed its mind and removed the penalty.

"Basically, it took a couple of years, but we just had to show proof that, in fact, that it wasn't anything purposely or maliciously done. It was total oversight of the situation. Once we were able to do that, they forgave us of it and now we are on the road to being clear," said Craig Jennings, Preston County Commissioner.

It is not known if the commission will be reimbursed for the amount already paid on the penalty.