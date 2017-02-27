Fire Fee Approved for Residents and Businesses in Philippi - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fire Fee Approved for Residents and Businesses in Philippi

Posted: Updated:
By Leah Knicely, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour Reporter
Connect

A fee of $5 will begin to appear on utility bills for Philippi residents and business owners after a unanimous vote to pass the ordinance was made. 

During the November 2016 election, the Emergency Preparedness Levy, which proposed additional levy funds allocated to community centers, emergency services, and fire departments, was voted down by Barbour County voters.

City Manager Karen Weaver said the fire fee will be a huge help. 

“The fire department has quite a large expense keeping their equipment and their training up to date for their safety as well,” said Weaver. “Their bunker gear and even down to the tires on their trucks only have a certain lifespan.”

The City of Philippi is currently footing the majority of costs to maintain the fire department.  The fire fee will help ease the nearly $75,000 in annual assistance the city presently gives.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.