Fire Fee Approved for Residents and Businesses in Philippi

A fee of $5 will begin to appear on utility bills for Philippi residents and business owners after a unanimous vote to pass the ordinance was made.

During the November 2016 election, the Emergency Preparedness Levy, which proposed additional levy funds allocated to community centers, emergency services, and fire departments, was voted down by Barbour County voters.

City Manager Karen Weaver said the fire fee will be a huge help.

“The fire department has quite a large expense keeping their equipment and their training up to date for their safety as well,” said Weaver. “Their bunker gear and even down to the tires on their trucks only have a certain lifespan.”

The City of Philippi is currently footing the majority of costs to maintain the fire department. The fire fee will help ease the nearly $75,000 in annual assistance the city presently gives.