Preston County Animal Shelter Launches Program to Prevent Unwanted Litters

The Preston County Animal shelter just launched a brand new program. It covers the cost of spaying for female dogs that have just had puppies.

In Celebration of World Spay Day, the Preston County animal shelter launched the O.O.P.P.S program, which is the Operation Outreach Puppy Parents Spayed.

"What it is, it's for Preston County residents only. It's non-income based. But, if your dog has a litter of puppies, you bring us the litter of puppies and we'll spay the mom for free, you keep the mom, and we place the puppies up for adoption," said Brittaney Shearer, Preston County Animal Shelter.

The Preston County Commission, who strongly supports the shelter, attended the launch of the program.

"It's really going to help in the long run in the county, because we'll be able to prevent some of the unwanted pets, that may be out there. And also help lower our adoption rates and things like that, which will really help in the long run for a lot of people," said Don Smith, Preston County Commission.

Money for this program was donated from the estate of Kitty Marcy. Commission says that this helps to support different missions of the spay and neuter programs.

"We are hoping this is going to be a great asset and stop some of the unwanted flow of puppies being born each year. One mother dog and her offspring can have 67,000 puppies. By spaying that one female, we are hoping to prevent the influx of all of the unwanted litters, all of the accidental litters that happen each year," said Brittaney Shearer.

When the puppies come to the shelter, they are vaccinated, vet checked, and fixed before they are placed up for adoption.

To donate to this program and prevent unwanted litters of puppies, e-mail the Preston County Animal Shelter at pcas@prestoncountywv.gov.