Harrison County United Way Reaches Fundraising Goal

Their mission is to live united; this organization fulfilled their mission today when it comes to fundraising..

The United Way of Harrison County reached their fundraising goal of eight hundred and fifty thousand dollars Monday. The Harrison County United Way works to fund more than 20 non-profit organizations in the area and leaders at the united way say all of their work is possible because this community leads with their hands and their hearts.

"We are so excited that we reached our goal of $850,000 and the way we accomplished this is because everybody in Harrison County pulled together and lived united. It took people who came to our events, volunteers, big businesses that made big donations," said Tina Yoke, executive director.

"We are always fighting for the health and education and financial stability of every person in every community around Harrison County," added Tom Ryan, 2017 fundraising chairman.

Leaders of the united way say they look forward to setting a new goal for their upcoming campaign.