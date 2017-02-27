Local Catholic School to Add Additional Grade

A local Catholic school will add a new grade for the second year in a row this fall.



St. Patrick's School in Weston will begin teaching eighth-grade classes starting with the next school year. The school added seventh-grade this year after receiving interest from parents of sixth-graders.



Principal Maureen Gildein was a student there herself, and says instruction there goes beyond simple facts and figures.



"Leadership," said Principal Gildein. "That was really instilled in us to have a deep faith, and to lead and to serve, and that continues today."



Gildein says there are no plans to add high school classes in the future, and that St. Pats will recommend students attend Notre Dame in Clarksburg after eighth-grade to continue a Christian education.