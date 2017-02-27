Lewis County Commission to Support Pipeline

The Lewis County Commission has thrown its support behind two pipeline projects slated to go through the county.



Commission has voted to send its support for the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley Pipelines to the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee.



Commissioners say they're aware of the environmental concerns some people have about the pipeline, and have discussed the issue in depth with those energy companies.



"The oil and gas companies have giving us that even in writing," said Pat Boyle, Lewis County Commission. "Before we refused to sign an endorsement letter, we have it in writing that they're doing everything in their power for safety purposes."



Boyle says the commission also supported the measure to help support the county's economy.