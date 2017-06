Gary Walden was present by video conference from the Huttonsville Correctional Center.

Walden was a landlord who was sentenced to prison for sexual abuse charges in July 2015.



Due to healthy concerns, Walden's attorney made a motion for re-consideration of Walden's sentence.

The court granted the motion which allows Walden to serve the remainder of his 2 to 10 year sentence on home confinement with electronic monitoring.

Walden is eligible for parole in July.