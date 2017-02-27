Fairmont Man Allegedly Arrested With Stolen Gun, Liquor, Marijuana

A Fairmont man was arrested Saturday after police performed a traffic stop and found illegal items.
At approximately 12:30 a.m., Tyler Butler, 19, was in a vehicle that was pulled over for various traffic violations near Fayette Street, according to the Morgantown Police Department.
Police found that the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid license. As the investigation continued, officers found a stolen Smith & Wesson .45 caliber pistol, three bottles of liquor, two jars of marijuana, a set of scales, packaging materials, and $585 in cash, which belonged to Butler, police said.
Butler is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Additional charges could be pending, police said.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.