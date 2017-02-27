Fairmont Man Allegedly Arrested With Stolen Gun, Liquor, Marijuana

A Fairmont man was arrested Saturday after police performed a traffic stop and found illegal items.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Tyler Butler, 19, was in a vehicle that was pulled over for various traffic violations near Fayette Street, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Police found that the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid license. As the investigation continued, officers found a stolen Smith & Wesson .45 caliber pistol, three bottles of liquor, two jars of marijuana, a set of scales, packaging materials, and $585 in cash, which belonged to Butler, police said.

Butler is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Additional charges could be pending, police said.