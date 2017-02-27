Official Warns of Possible Cuts to Program for Disabled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A top state official says a program that helps developmentally disabled West Virginians will face a 25 percent cut unless state lawmakers agree to Gov. Jim Justice's proposed budget and its tax increases.

Media reports say Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch delivered the message at a Friday event in Huntington.

Crouch says if lawmakers refuse to support the governor's budget, a large number of vulnerable people will suffer.

The focus was on a program that helps more than 4,600 developmentally disabled people live somewhat independently.

Crouch says a 25 percent cut would likely lead to a cut in services and in the number of slots available for the program.

The state already has more people who need the program than can get on the waiver program.

