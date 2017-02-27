Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairmont

UPDATE (3/1/17 1:00 P.M.):



The Boil Water Advisory issued by the City of Fairmont has been lifted.

The waster is now safe to drink without boiling.



The City of Fairmont Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Fairmont.



This advisory is in affect for Speedway Ave from King Street to Cable Street as well as the surrounding area.

The advisory is due to a main water line break. For more information, please call the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461.