Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairmont

UPDATE (3/1/17 1:00 P.M.):
The Boil Water Advisory issued by the City of Fairmont has been lifted.
The waster is now safe to drink without boiling.
The City of Fairmont Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Fairmont.
This advisory is in affect for Speedway Ave from King Street to Cable Street as well as the surrounding area.
The advisory is due to a main water line break. For more information, please call the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461.
