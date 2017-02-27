Man Faces Drug Charge After Traffic Stop in Morgantown - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Man Faces Drug Charge After Traffic Stop in Morgantown

By Lauren Talotta, Anchor/Reporter
Morgantown police arrested a Washington D.C. man early Monday morning after they found marijuana in his vehicle.

Just before 3 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima, driving the wrong way near 400 block of High Street, according to a press release from police.

As officers approached the vehicle, they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers recovered six bags of marijuana and $4,328.00.

They arrested Daevon Malik Edwards, 23, and charged him with possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance.

