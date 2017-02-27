PROMISE Scholarship Deadline Approaches

College is expensive, thankfully there are programs available to Mountain State students to help offset the cost.

The Promise Scholarship is one of those programs, now in its 15th year.

The merit-based financial aid is given out based on students' GPA, FAFSA and the completion of the PROMISE Application.

Accepted students can earn upwards of 4,500 dollars each school year.

The funds awarded from the program can be combined with other forms of financial aid.

If accepted, Promise Scholars are expected to maintain a certain GPA throughout their undergraduate careers and they're strongly encouraged to participate in community service.

The Promise Scholarship application is due March 1st.

To apply or to learn more about the program, here.