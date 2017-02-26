Local Event Supports Cancer Survivor

When a friend or loved one is diagnosed with cancer, many times all efforts are put into getting them well, but those efforts can be expensive.

Jamie Lynn Buckner, cancer survivor and member of the Hillbilly Gypsies band, is recovering from the physical and financial toll of the disease.

Sunday evening her friends rallied around her for a fundraiser at 123 Pleasant Street. The silent auction brought in dozens of donated items.

Event organizers said they want everyone to have a good time and learn how to protect themselves or their loved ones from breast cancer.

Shelly Dusic, health and information specialist for WV Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program, said she wants to encourage women to take care of themselves.

"Most of the women I know drop everything, do three things that they need to to make sure they can help someone who's going through it like this. But they won't take time out to get a mammogram so I'm hoping I can convince them to do that," Dusic said.

Libby Eddy, Jamie Lynn's friend and event organizer said the event is a positive space.

"Smiles, laughter, happiness. And hopefully everybody should be able to walk away with something to decorate their home with and but it's a gathering of good energy and love," Eddy said.

The auctioned items included everything from wine to art to WVU gear.