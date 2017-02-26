'Rolling 4 the Rare' Event Supports Those With Rare Diseases

Sunday at the Craig Civic Center in Kingwood, the 'Rolling for the Rare' event was held to help the community learn about and support those with rare diseases.

Rare diseases affect 1 in 10 Americans, 30 million people in the United States, and 350 million people globally. The Hope 4 Hunter non-profit organization is showing support for Hunter Beam, a child that is full of life.

"Hunter is this wonderful, wonderful, little guy. He has a very rare, genetic disease. We want to help him and all of the other families that are affected by this disease,” said Dianna Trickett, volunteer with the Hope 4 Hunter organization.

Hunter has a rare genetic disorder called Mps II, ironically known as Hunter Syndrome. His body is missing a specific enzyme.

Hope 4 Hunter is a non-profit organization that started in 2013 and is committed to spreading awareness and locating funds to find a cure for the disease.

"So we started Hope 4 Hunter several years, ago, just started out as several volunteers trying to raise awareness, and then we were able to go through and actually become a 501 c 3,” said Dianna Trickett.

The Board had the idea to hold the Rolling 4 The Rare, Roller Skating Party for all of those that love and support Hunter and his family.

"I just though it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for rare disease and MPS,” said Anna Bsharah, volunteer.

"The support we have received is amazing. Hunter is doing so well because he is enrolled in a clinical trial. Without the clinical trial, he would have started regressing by now, stop talking, waking, eating. So, the community and our church family is really a great support system,” said Tammy Lee Slinka Beam, Hunter’s Mother.

Hope 4 Hunter has raised thousands of dollars and in return provides family support funds to several families in need.

To donate to the Hope 4 Hunter non-profit organization, you can visit the website here and click on 'donate now.'