'Love Your Neighbor' Event Held at Fairmont First Baptist Church

Westside Action Coalition and 4Fairmont members hosted a Love Your Neighbor party at First Baptist Church in Fairmont Sunday afternoon.

Members from First Baptist Church and Christian Love Ministries came together to take the opportunity to get to know one another. Pastor Val Gittings of First Baptist Church and Pastor Leo Riley of Christian Love Ministries discussed building relationships in the greater Fairmont community.

"We feel like often we are too separate or too segregated. We have been partnering with Christian Love Ministries church over the last couple years to just do some things together,” said Pastor Gittings.

The crowds listened to neighborhood support organizations and were given information about the surrounding neighborhoods.