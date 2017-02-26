Bridgeport Junior Women's Club Hosts Sold Out Annual Penny Auction

GFWC Bridgeport Junior Women’s Club hosted its annual Penny Auction and had a packed house.

The Penny Auction moved to a new location this year at the Bridgeport Conference Center to accommodate the larger crowds. Participants searched their couch cushions and gathered spare change in hopes of winning one of the many great auction items. The annual Penny Auction allows participants to purchase cups and bid on prizes donated by local businesses, all to benefit the Women's Club.

“We are going to be auctioning off items at different levels. We have penny items; we have items for two pennies, three pennies, all the way up to ten pennies,” says Melissa Matheny who emceed the event. “Then we have a couple items that we are also going to auction off at quarters and 50 cents, and then our grand prize will be auctioned off at a dollar.”

Prizes ranged from gift cards, free dinners, movie passes, gift bags, and jewelry.