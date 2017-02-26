Prickett's Fort State Park Hosts Firearm Show

Prickett’s Fort State Park was full to the brim with guns and antiques this Sunday.

The event took place inside the visitor’s center and welcomed Contemporary Longrifle Association artisans including Greg Bray, Joe Scott, and Bill Schneider. Vendors were present to give presentations of each firearm and its features, and other artisans were showing off their inventory.

Greg Bray was happy to have such a large turnout. “Today we are having our 5th annual arms and accoutrements show with mostly 18th-century items,” says Bray. “There’s five gun builders here that build 18th-century firearms, two knife makers, powder horns, and scrimshaws.”

More than 400 people attended the event, and the proceeds will benefit the Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation.