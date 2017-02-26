Lakeview Resort Holds 2017 Spring Wedding Showcase

Lakeview Resort held its 2017 Spring Wedding Showcase on Sunday.

The theme for this year was Shabby Chic English Rose Garden with many pastels and florals. The Senior Wedding Specialist at Lakeview describes this event as a one stop shop that makes life a lot easier for the couples to-be. More than 60 vendors were set up at the event.

"We have everything from cake, to catering, to florists, Djs. Everything that a bride could need, is here today. So, if they wanted to sign a contract today with somebody, they can do it," said Lauren Thomas, Senior Wedding Specialist at Lakeview.

The event also included a fashion show and door prizes.