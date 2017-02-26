Arts Bank Raises Money For Randolph County Schools

Several local artists who submitted work painted in memory of Bill McWhorter a painter and art teacher.

All local artists who submitted paintings used the central theme of clouds in their work.



One artist said the Arts Bank program is one that benefits the entire community.



“This program really helps the schools. You know, the students and the young kids in Randolph County they do get a little art. Some of their teachers, I don’t want to say their teachers don’t do any art, but they don’t have art teachers in the elementary schools, and, so, this program is so important to try to get artists in there,” said Kevin Woodcock, Arts Bank Teaching Artist.



All proceeds made tonight goes directly to funding art within Randolph County elementary schools.