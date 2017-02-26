Helvetia Continues Fasnacht Celebration

Helvetia celebrated Fasnacht all through the night on Saturday.

After parading through town, Old Man Winter was cut down and thrown on the bonfire to signify a tradition. This year the designing of Old Man Winter left long time crafter Mrs. Biggs, who handed the reins over to Doug and Harris Davis who were honored to receive it.



“It was really an honor to be able to step into that, to step into her shoes so to speak and so she saw the work we did and she said ‘you guys did a really nice job.’ So we felt really good about that. It kind of fell onto us and is something that we enjoy doing,” said Doug Davis, the Old Man Winter artist.



The festival brings people in from all over the state and musicians play for hours in the Star Band Hall.