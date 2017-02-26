One Person Dead After Car Accident In Philippi

UPDATE (2/27/17 12:16 p.m.):



The Philippi Police Department have name the driver and another passenger that were involved in the accident.



The driver of the 2003 Subaru Forrester was Michael Eugene Stackpole, 22, of Philippi. The passenger was identified as Erin Marie Riddle, 26, of Moatsville.

According to police, both were injured in the crash and transported to hospitals in Morgantown.

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Barbour County.



Philippi Police said it happened just before 2:00 a.m. on John Street. 24-year-old Amber Dawn Marks was a passenger and was killed in that accident, according to police.



The Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County Emergency Squad also responded. There is no word right now on what caused the accident or the condition of the driver.



The Philippi Police Department are investigating.