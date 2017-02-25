9th Annual Penguin Plunge Supports the Clarksburg Mission

Dozens of people took part in the 9th annual Penguin Plunge Saturday afternoon, which raised thousands of dollars for the Clarksburg Mission.

The Penguin Plunge also raises awareness of the facility's ongoing mission to house, feed and rehabilitate those in need.

"It's really incredible to think about the number of people who want to get involved with this kind of thing. It's pretty crazy to jump in a 35 degree lake in the middle of winter. In the past we have had to cut through ice to do this, and we still have people come out and do it. I think most people just realize how serious of a problem it is. Tonight in America, 1 1/2 million people are going to be homeless," said Chris Mullett, Executive Director Clarksburg Mission.

Also for the first time at the event, several individuals were baptized prior to taking the plunge.