Morgantown Bakery Celebrates Mardi Gras with King Cakes

The Mardi Gras holiday is approaching and many incorporate King Cakes as a part of their celebrations. This pastry is just as rich in history as it is in flavor.

The tradition of King Cakes started all the way back in 1870 in France. On Saturday, Phoenix Bakery in Morgantown rolled out some of their own.

Head Baker at Phoenix Bakery, Tracy Strother said the baking process for King Cakes begins bright and early.

"Our King Cakes are so much fun! I start at about six o'clock in the morning mixing up the dough and then we let it rest. Mix up the filling for the big cream cheese filled ones," said Strother.

They offer Large and Small King Cakes, Some Braided, and Some Stuffed.

"They're a sweet, yeasted, coffee cake-like bread, that's covered with a nice thick layer of powdered sugar icing and bright colors," said Strother.

These are royal colors of purple, which signifies "Justice," green, for "Faith," and gold, for "Power."

"The celebration of Mardi Gras is tied into the Catholic Holidays of Ash Wednesday, the Epiphany that comes after Christmas, and so the families would get together and celebrate with great, delicious stuff before the lent. So, it's a tradition in a lot of different cultures," said Strother.

King cakes often come with a plastic baby tucked into the bread to represent the Epiphany. Other items such a coin or a bean may also be used.

"When it is served at a party, the person who gets that slice with whatever inclusion they put in there, is supposed to be really lucky. So, they might become the king for the day, or just have good luck for the rest of the year," said Strother.

Phoenix Bakery has already prepared three dozen King Cakes this season.

"It's a great reason to have something sweet to eat. It really is. It's a celebration. I don't do lent, but a lot of people do, and if you're going to go all out and have a blast before, you should totally get a King Cake because it will add to your party," said Strother.