TRIO Program Aids First Generation Students

Getting ready for higher education can be daunting, especially for first generation college students.

The TRIO Program is meant to help high school, undergraduate, and graduate school students prepare for their next steps in education.

Saturday the program held a day of service for its high school participants.

McNair Scholar, Joi Newberne, said the program provides invaluable opportunities for students.

"No matter at what level you are it's really important to give back but also with some of them it might be related to the field they're going in to," she said. "So getting out into the community and helping families is something that's really important."

To learn more about the Trio Program visit their website, here.