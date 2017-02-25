Polar Plunge Supports Special Olympics

Morgantown community members braved the chilly Monongahela River to participate in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge on Saturday.

The event attracted a host of different characters from all age ranges.

John Corbett, CEO Special Olympics West Virginia, said the plunge participants are 'freezing for a reason.'

"These people, they want to help us help others and we're very grateful for that because what they do today has a lasting impact on thousands of Special Olympics athletes throughout the state," he said. "So they're freezing today to give others opportunities in the days ahead."

Organizers said they plan to hold the plunge again next year.