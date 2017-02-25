Empty Bowls Holds Soup Luncheon

On Saturday afternoon, one local group used pottery to combat food insecurity.

Empty Bowls Monongalia, pottery with a purpose, hosted its Soup and Bread Luncheon. The organization uses local artists to make bowls that go on to support those in need.

Local restaurants donated soups for the popular luncheon, proceeds will benefit local food programs, local soup kitchens, and weekend backpack food programs.

Mike Miller, co-president, said the organization allows artists to give back.

"A lot of artists wanted to be useful in their communities and they weren't sure exactly how to do it. They could sell art to try to raise money but the idea with the pottery just evolved," Miller said.

The event was also eco-friendly, organizers worked to create the least amount of waste possible.