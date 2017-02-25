Accident Shuts Down Parts of Interstate 79 Southbound

Update (2/25/17 11:00 a.m.):

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Interstate 79 southbound is now reopened at mile marker 137. Use caution when traveling through this area.

Original (2/25/17 10:30 a.m.):

Interstate 79 southbound from mile marker 140 to mile marker 137 is shut down until further notice, according to Marion County 911 dispatchers.

Just after 4:30 a.m., a box truck hit an overhead sign, which caused it to hit a guardrail and crash into the median, dispatchers said.

This section of the interstate could be shut down until 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to dispatchers.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, Division of Highways, Bunners Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Valley Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

There is no information right now on the cause of the accident.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating.