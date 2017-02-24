Gardner Winter Music Festival Reunites Appalachian Music Lovers

Friday evening in Morgantown, the 39th annual Gardner Winter Music Festival kicked off at South Middle School.

This festival showcases traditional Appalachian music with continuous on-stage performances, workshops, informal jam sessions, and socializing.

The gathering gives music lovers a place to play, listen, dance. It was originally started to 'Shake off the Winter Blues.'

Friday evening swing dance classes were offered along with the music.

"We see this as a time to pass it on to the younger generation, that if we have elementary school age kids. Middle school, university kids, that can come and hear the music for the first time. That that way, the music won't get lost and we want it to continue into the future," said Judy Werner, Co-Chair of the event.

The festival will still be going on all day Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm, with a variety of events.