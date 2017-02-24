Lewis County Assessors Office Serves Community with Full Staff

The Lewis County Assessors Office is working to serve its community with a full staff for the first time since last year.



Assessor John Breen said that after two hires, all positions in his office have been filled.



Breen said it allows his staff to serve the Lewis County community far more effectively.



"The education of the citizen is my number one goal. It's to make sure they know what's going on in this office. And when you're two people down, it's really difficult to take that five or ten extra minutes you need to with the tax payer or citizen."



Breen hopes to re-fill current positions as they become open in the future.