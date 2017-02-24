Long-Term Recovery House Comes to Clarksburg

The Oxford House is making a home in Adamston.

The sober living house will be home to seven adult men who work and pay rent on the home and supporters say its time for this type of recovery.

"As an Oxford House outreach services worker, what we look to do is come in where an area of need exists and the Department of Health and Human Resources with the state of West Virginia identified Harrison County as an area of need for what we do and what we are is long-term recovery living." said Ryan Lang, Oxford House outreach worker.

The recovery house is in an area where Lang said the neighborhood helps to promote the recovery process for its tenants.

"We feel that Oxford House is the missing piece of that puzzle of people attempting to find and sustain long-term recovery," Lang added.

Neighbors of the Oxford house said they are upset because they weren't notified about the property being a long-term recovery house and they aren't sure how to feel about it.

"This is a quiet neighborhood and a lot of people have been here forever. I haven't but everybody keeps to themselves, but to have something like this, everybody in the neighborhood is talking and they are scared," said Toni Curry, neighbor.

But the landlord of the house said she disagrees.

"Every one is entitled to fair and equal housing and everyone is entitled to their privacy and for us to disclose any information on whom we are renting to or a corporation or an individual, whatever it may be, that is not something you go and discuss with the next door neighbor or the neighbor across the street." said Paula McIntryre, landlord.

Neighbors on 22nd Street said they still aren't sure what to think.