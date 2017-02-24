Local Restaurant Helps Family After Accident

The community continues to support one family's recent tragedy.

In January, there was an accident on Route 50 killing four members of a Salem family.

On Friday, a raffle and special lunch at my mother's daughter in Clarksburg raised money to support the surviving Coleman family members.

Owners of the restaurant say the support was overwhelming.

"We're just trying to get some money together to help the kids that are still home to function until they can get back on their feet and the special was two hot dogs with everything and a cookie and a bag of chips and drink for six dollars and it went really well," said Elaine Wyatt, owner.

And the support was also overwhelming for one of the surviving siblings.

"It means a lot, It means more than we could ever say; its the feeling of people that are caring about us and taking care of us and helping us out," said Emily Coleman, sibling.

More than 500 lunch specials were sold in support of the Coleman family and all the money raised goes into a trust fund for the children.