Teacher Starts Debate Club at Elkins High School

In the fall, a new teacher at Elkins High School decided there was a need for a debate club.

Members have worked hard to be able to participate in the West Virginia Speech Association along with the National Catholic Forensic League and the National Speech and Debate Association.

Andrew Carroll is an English teacher at Elkins High and feels this opportunity for his students on a personal level.

“When I was a student at Davis & Elkins College I debated and that was one of the things I took a lot away from as a student,” says Carroll. “They learn, you know, to research, and they learn all sorts of things, to speak in front of people and they make a lot of friends and do a lot of good things, and I knew that was something I wanted my students at Elkins High School to be able to experience.”

The group now has resources and connections to help grow the club. Carroll intends to travel throughout the state to compete in speech and debate events.