Weston Farmers Market Prepares for Season

A local farmer's market is looking to boost its presence in the community next year.
Organizers behind the Weston Farmers Market have spent the winter making plans for this year's market season, including the addition of more farm to table dinners to support the market.
Call the Weston City Hall at 304 269-6141 for more information on how to get involved.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.