Weston Farmers Market Prepares for Season

By Alex Hines, Lewis, Gilmer, Barbour and Randolph County Reporter
A local farmer's market is looking to boost its presence in the community next year.

Organizers behind the Weston Farmers Market have spent the winter making plans for this year's market season, including the addition of more farm to table dinners to support the market.

Call the Weston City Hall at 304 269-6141 for more information on how to get involved.

