Deja Vu Music Festival Hosts "American Idol" Contestants

For the third consecutive year, Davis & Elkins College partnered with area businesses to sponsor a music show with proceeds going directly to the Elkins/Randolph County YMCA.

Vice President of Student Affairs, Scott Goddard, says Déjà vu is an essential part of the campus community calendar.

“Déjà vu has been part of the fabric of Davis & Elkins for 37 years. We are going to be celebrating the 37th year this year,” says Goddard. “It started as a last blast for the students before they had to really buckle down and get ready for finals and then head home for the summer.”

Two “American Idol” contestants will take the stage for the Déjà vu Music Festival. Trent Harmon, winner of the 15th season, will be the opening act for Lauren Alaina, runner-up of the 10th season, who will be headlining the Friday, May 5 performance.

The concert gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Claude King Davis Memorial Plaza on the College campus. Tickets are $35 and go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, February 24.

Purchases may be made online and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 304-637-1255 or in person at the Augusta Box Office in Jennings Randolph Hall.