Mountaineer Military Museum Continues Fundraising for Memorial

A Lewis County landmark says they are well on the way to memorialize a generation of veterans.

The Mountaineer Military Museum in Weston has raised more than $6,000 towards installing a new memorial for veterans from the Korean War.

The owners says financial support arrives from around the country to make the memorial a reality.



"Vietnam's getting a lot of the accolades and everything, and we think its about time that Korea gets their due while there's still some of them left."



The museum has also opened a GoFundMe page to help raise money from those outside of the area.