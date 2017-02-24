Mountaineer Military Museum Continues Fundraising for Memorial

A Lewis County landmark says they are well on the way to memorialize a generation of veterans.
The Mountaineer Military Museum in Weston has raised more than $6,000 towards installing a new memorial for veterans from the Korean War.
The owners says financial support arrives from around the country to make the memorial a reality.
"Vietnam's getting a lot of the accolades and everything, and we think its about time that Korea gets their due while there's still some of them left."
The museum has also opened a GoFundMe page to help raise money from those outside of the area.
Clarksburg Studio
