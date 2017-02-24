Fairmont Man Arrested For Allegedly Forcing 5-Year-Old Girl to Touch Him

A Fairmont man previously arrested on sexual abuse, child neglect, and drug charges was arrested again Tuesday.

Joshua Lee, 36, allegedly exposed himself to a 5-year-old girl and forced her to rub his genitals, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

This occurred on, at least, four occasions, police said, at Lee's home on Gaston Avenue in 2011.

Lee is charged with four felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and four felony counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

In 2015, Lee was charged with one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian and six counts of soliciting a minor via computer after he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl and enticed her to send him nude photographs.

In January 2016, Lee was charged child neglect creating risk of injury after he held parties for underage children and provided ecstasy, cocaine, and alcohol. He was also charged with four counts of delivery of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Lee is currently in the North Central Regional Jail with no bond set at this time.