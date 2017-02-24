Antero, Veolia Donate Nearly $73,000 to Help Improve Ritchie Cou - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Antero, Veolia Donate Nearly $73,000 to Help Improve Ritchie County Water Quality

Posted: Updated:
BRIDGEPORT -

Two companies donated $72,640 to the Hughes River Water Board to monitor water quality in Ritchie County.

Antero Resources and Veolia presented a check to the board Friday morning outside Antero's White Oaks office in Bridgeport. The donation is intended to help the board purchase a new monitoring system for the county's water treatment facility.

"We're very committed to the community," said Antero Vice President J. Kevin Ellis. "What this this particular partnership with the Hughes River Water Board reflects is really a manifestation of that commitment."

